Addition Reactions
Dihydroxylation
Problem 8-65a
The two butenedioic acids are called fumaric acid (trans) and maleic acid (cis). 2,3-Dihydroxybutanedioic acid is called tartaric acid.
<IMAGE>
Show how you would convert
a. fumaric acid to (+/-)-tartaric acid.
b. fumaric acid to meso-tartaric acid.
