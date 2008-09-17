10. Addition Reactions
Alkyne Hydroboration
(•••) Retrosynthetic analysis is the process of working backward to develop the synthesis of a new compound. In Chapter 10, we begin developing multistep syntheses in this manner. For now, try to work backward a single step by suggesting an alkene and a reagent that would give products (a)–(i). [Your answers should not include alkenes that undergo rearrangement to give the desired products.] a)
