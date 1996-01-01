4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Equatorial Preference
2:39 minutes
Problem 3y
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(••) For each pair of conformations shown, choose which is most stable. If both are equally stable, then write 'no difference.' [If both conformations have the same number of axial substituents, choose the one with the smallest axial substituents.] (e)
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
24
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Equatorial Preference with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice