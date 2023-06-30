Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry4. Alkanes and CycloalkanesEquatorial Preference
Problem 3v
The most stable form of glucose (blood sugar) is a six-membered ring in a chair conformation with its five substituents all in equatorial positions. Draw the most stable conformer of glucose by putting the OH groups and hydrogens on the appropriate bonds in the structure on the right.

