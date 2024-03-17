1. A Review of General Chemistry
Sigma and Pi Bonds
Problem 2.75a
Textbook Question
(••) For the following partial structures, the bond is shown. Add the indicated number of bonds, being sure to specify the orientation (that is, x, y, or z axis) of the p orbitals used.
(a) <IMAGE> ( 2 π bond)
