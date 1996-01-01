1. A Review of General Chemistry
Sigma and Pi Bonds
2:49 minutes
Problem 21b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Suppose a molecule is formed by the overlap of 16 atomic orbitals. (a) How many molecular orbitals will be present? (b) How many will be bonding? (c) How many will be antibonding?
