Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry13. Alcohols and Carbonyl CompoundsGrignard Reaction
2:19 minutes
Problem 17b
Textbook Question

The Reformatsky reaction is an addition reaction in which an organozinc reagent is used instead of a Grignard reagent to add to the carbonyl group of an aldehyde or a ketone. Because the organozinc reagent is less reactive than a Grignard reagent, a nucleophilic addition to the ester group does not occur. The organozinc reagent is prepared by treating an a-bromo ester with zinc.

Describe how each of the following compounds can be prepared, using a Reformatsky reaction: d.

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
13:4m

Watch next

Master Reactions of Organometallics with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
13:40
Reactions of Organometallics
Johnny Betancourt
368
1
20
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.