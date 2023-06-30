The Reformatsky reaction is an addition reaction in which an organozinc reagent is used instead of a Grignard reagent to add to the carbonyl group of
an aldehyde or a ketone. Because the organozinc reagent is less reactive than a Grignard reagent, a nucleophilic addition to the ester group does not occur.
The organozinc reagent is prepared by treating an a-bromo ester with zinc.
Describe how each of the following compounds can be prepared, using a Reformatsky reaction:
d.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Reactions of Organometallics with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt