Organic Chemistry21. Enolate Chemistry:Reactions at the Alpha-CarbonEnamine Alkylation and Acylation
Predict the major, organic product for the following reaction. The figure illustrates a reaction in which the product has to be determined. The reaction contains three reactants. The first reactant has the following structure: A 5-carbon pentagonal ring is in a vertical orientation with C 1 occupying the topmost vertex. A double bond is present between C 1 and C 2. C 1 is single bonded to N of a 1 N and 4 C heteronuclear alkane chain depicted as a line structure using 4 zigzag lines. N occupies the third position. C 5 is single bonded to C H 3 on the left and C H 3 on the upper left, each in the form of a line. The second reactant written over the reaction arrow has the following structure: A 2-carbon alkane chain is depicted as a line structure using 1 line. C 1 is double bonded to O above and single bonded to C l on the lower left. The third reactant is H 2 O written under the reaction arrow.

16
3:36m

