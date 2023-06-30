Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry21. Enolate Chemistry:Reactions at the Alpha-CarbonEnamine Alkylation and Acylation
Problem 22
Write equations showing the expected products of the following enamine alkylation and acylation reactions. Then give the final products expected after hydrolysis of the iminium salts. (a) pyrrolidine enamine of pentan-3-one + allyl chloride (b) pyrrolidine enamine of acetophenone + butanoyl chloride

