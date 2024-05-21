3. Acids and Bases
pKa
Problem 2.20
Problem 2.20
Acetic acid can also react as a very weak base (pKb = 20). Two different sites on acetic acid might become protonated to give the conjugate acid.
1. Draw both of these possible conjugate acids, and explain (resonance) why the correct one is more stable.
2.Calculate the pKa of this conjugate acid.
