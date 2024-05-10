Like nitrogen and carbon, oxygen also shows this same hybridization effect on acidity. Both of the following compounds can lose a proton from a positively charged oxygen with three bonds to give a conjugate base containing a neutral oxygen with two bonds. One of these structures has pKa = −2.4, while the other has pKa = −8.0.

a. Show the reaction of each compound with water.

b. Match each structure with its pKa, and explain your choice.





<IMAGE>

<IMAGE>