For each of the following disubstituted cyclohexanes, indicate whether the substituents in the two chair
conformers are both equatorial in one chair conformer and both axial in the other or one equatorial and one
axial in each of the chair conformers:
a. cis-1,2-
b. trans-1,2-
Verified Solution
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master What is a chair conformation? with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt