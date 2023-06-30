Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry4. Alkanes and CycloalkanesAxial vs Equatorial
5:43 minutes
Problem 3c
Textbook Question

For each of the following disubstituted cyclohexanes, indicate whether the substituents in the two chair conformers are both equatorial in one chair conformer and both axial in the other or one equatorial and one axial in each of the chair conformers: e. cis-1,4- f. trans-1,4-

Verified Solution
clock
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
1:05m

Watch next

Master What is a chair conformation? with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
01:05
What is a chair conformation?
Johnny Betancourt
498
1
3
02:22
How chairs flip from one conformation to another
Johnny Betancourt
391
1
5
04:26
How chairs flip from one conformation to another
Johnny Betancourt
297
1
5
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.