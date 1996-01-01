13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Grignard Reaction
Problem 16.42
Textbook Question
16.42 (••) Which of the following solvents are reasonable choices for a Grignard reaction? Justify your choices. [Hint: Carbonyls are good electrophiles (see Chapter 17).]
<IMAGE> <IMAGE> <IMAGE> <IMAGE>
