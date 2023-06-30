Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry21. Enolate Chemistry:Reactions at the Alpha-CarbonEnolate Alkylation and Acylation
4:01 minutes
Problem 9a
Textbook Question

Give common names for the following compounds. (a) (b)

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
1:11m

Watch next

Master General Reaction with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
01:11
General Reaction
Johnny Betancourt
125
2
04:35
Directed Reactions
Johnny Betancourt
114
5
03:05
Enolates of Esters
Johnny Betancourt
121
4
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.