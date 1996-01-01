Textbook Question
Identify the following halogen-containing compounds as a haloalkane, haloalkene, or haloarene.
(e)
(f)
Give common names for the following compounds.
(c) 3-methyloct-4-yne
(d) (CH3)3C–C≡C–CH(CH3)CH2CH3
Give common names for the following compounds.
(a) CH3–C≡C–CH2CH3
(b) Ph–C≡C–H
Given the following structure: , what is the correct IUPAC name for this molecule?