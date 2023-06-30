Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry5. ChiralityConstitutional Isomers vs. Stereoisomers
Give the relationships between the following pairs of structures. The possible relationships are as follows: same ­compound, cis-trans isomers, constitutional (structural) isomers, and not isomers (different molecular formula). a. CH3CH2CH2CH3 and (CH3)3CH b. CH2=CHCH2Cl and CHCl=CHCH3

