Give the relationships between the following pairs of structures. The possible relationships are as follows: same compound, cis-trans isomers, constitutional (structural) isomers, and not isomers (different molecular formula).
a. CH3CH2CH2CH3 and (CH3)3CH
b. CH2=CHCH2Cl and CHCl=CHCH3
