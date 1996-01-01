9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Alkynide Synthesis
Problem 12
(•••) Acetylide alkylation, from Assessment 12.61, fails to give the desired product with 2° haloalkanes. Why? What is the actual product of this reaction?
