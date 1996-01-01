9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Alkynide Synthesis
4:33 minutes
Problem 13
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The intended S_N2 displacement of the 1° chloride by acetylide is unsuccessful for the molecule below. Why?
Verified Solution
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
24
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Predict the major product. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos