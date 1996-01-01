10. Addition Reactions
Hydrohalogenation
1:26 minutes
Problem 8k
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(•••) The reaction of (E)-3-chlorohex-3-ene with HCl results in the selective formation of 3,3-dichlorohexane instead of 3,4-dichlorohexane. Explain this result.
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
29
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master General properties of hydrohalogenation. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice