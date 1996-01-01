10. Addition Reactions
Hydrohalogenation
2:18 minutes
Problem 8j
(•••) If you react carvone with a single equivalent of HBr, only one product is produced, even though carvone has two carbon–carbon double bonds. Explain this observation.
