Kinetic Resolution Kinetic resolution is a process used to separate enantiomers of a chiral compound by exploiting differences in their reaction rates. In the context of lipase-catalyzed reactions, one enantiomer reacts faster than the other, allowing for the selective conversion of one form while leaving the other largely intact. This technique is crucial in organic synthesis for obtaining pure enantiomers, which are often required in pharmaceuticals.

Reaction Coordinate Diagram A reaction coordinate diagram is a graphical representation that illustrates the energy changes during a chemical reaction as it progresses from reactants to products. It typically shows the energy of the system on the y-axis and the reaction progress on the x-axis. Key features include the activation energy barrier, transition states, and the relative energies of reactants and products, which help visualize the kinetics and thermodynamics of the reaction.