Chirality and Enantiomers Chirality refers to the property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, leading to the existence of enantiomers—two molecules that are mirror images of each other. In organic chemistry, enantiomers can exhibit different behaviors in chiral environments, such as when interacting with a chiral stationary phase in chromatography, which can lead to differences in their retention times. Recommended video: Guided course 05:10 05:10 What is chirality?

Chiral Stationary Phase A chiral stationary phase is a type of stationary phase used in chromatography that contains chiral molecules. This phase selectively interacts with enantiomers, allowing for their separation based on differences in binding affinity. The enantiomer that forms a stronger interaction with the stationary phase will elute more slowly, as it takes longer to overcome the energy barrier associated with its binding. Recommended video: 1:53 1:53 Merrifield Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis Concept 1