Orbital Diagram

Hey, guys, in this video, I'm gonna show you how to draw molecular orbital diagrams for three Adam conjugated systems. Let's get started. So, guys, because ah, three Adam conjugated system is an odd number of atoms. What we're usually gonna end up dealing with is in a Lilic position. Remember that the a little position, or in a little position means it's the position next to a double bond. And that's usually the case when you have an odd number of atoms, because many times it's that there's a dull bond. And then there's something next to the dull bond that's like the third Adam. Okay, now what we know about a little positions from previous lessons is that a little positions air able to resonate. Remember that the Olympic position can resonate from one side of the Olympic of the Dole bond to the other. Okay, so it turns out that that whole idea of resonating in a little position can actually be explained through Molecular Orbital's. You already know how to explain it. Using resonance, you should be able to draw resonance arrows and be able to show how the lily position can move from one side to the next. But it actually turns out that the the fundamental explanation off until Ilic position reaction can actually be explained through molecular orbital theories. That's what we're gonna do right here. I'm going to show you guys how molecular orbital's explain the reactive positions of analytic ion. So here we go. It says simplified l CEO model of a pro Pinel ion. And he would have drawn is a General Prepon ill ion. Basically, we've got our three Adam, um, conjugated system. So we have three atomic orbital's let's just say a B and C right. And what we see is that we have a double bond that we know that the double bond is gonna contribute one pie electron for each atom. So we have 12 and then we have this unknown. I honor this unknown non bonding orbital in position, see, and that I've labeled with a question mark, and the reason is because what I'm about to explain to you applies to any eye on, no matter what. The identity of that question mark is whether it's empty, whether it's an empty orbital or whether it's a radical or whether it's a lone pair it doesn't matter. What I'm about to teach you applies in all those situations. And what the molecular orbital theory would say about this molecule is that how would you? How would you structure the molecular orbital's Well? It says that you would have, first of all, a molecular orbital with zero nodes, one note in two notes, and that we would put those pie electrons in order of softball principle. So we would put the two electrons from that first double bond into sy one right, which is the most stable, the bonding orbital. And then what we would do is we would put whatever is left over whatever is here, whether it's zero electrons, one electron or two electrons they would go into side to. Does that make sense? So far, no matter what the question mark is, we know what's going into side to now what is unique about side, too. Look a Tsai to notice that side to actually has a node at Adam B. If this is Adam a Adam B and Adam see like we had before, we had a B and C right now is that there's a noted Adam B. What does that mean? What that means is that regardless of the identity of the ion, it cannot react at position. Be it can Onley react at either position a or a position See. But because no electrons ever pass through, I don't be. You will never find the little position reacting there. So what this does is it explains the theory behind the resonance structures that we've learned how to draw for so long. Remember that in a Lilic position, ion can resonate to the other side of the bond, but it can never resonate to the middle. You've never seen that. For example, this. Let's say this is a positive charge. You can't move it to the middle. You can Onley switch places with the Taliban, but you can't move it to the middle. And the reason is because the molecular orbital theory states that there's no way that I am can react at the middle carbon because that orbital doesn't even have any electrons. It can Onley react at the orbital's with electrons, which would either be orbital see in this case or are brittle A in this case, but never be. Isn't that so cool? So we're going to do next is an example

