Explaining Resonance through MO Theory

use both resonance theory and m o theory to predict the reactive sites of the following Radical. So, guys, first of all, let's do the resonance one, because that's the one that we should know the best. You should already know this from prior lessons. So how does a radical resonate, remember? Does it resonate with one arrow, two arrows or three arrows? 33 of the fishhook arrows. So we would expect is that you have a resident structure. Looks like this fishhook, fishhook, fishhook Does that ring a bell? So let's go ahead and draw our resident structure. And what we would expect is that now I would get a new double bond here, and a new radical here makes sense. Cool. We would put this in brackets and then using resonance theory, which would be the reactive sites of that radical. Where would be the place is that the radical could react. It would be here and here. Okay, those are the two positions that can react as a radical. So if we were to call this Adam a Adam B and Adam C of the pi conjugated system, right of the conjugated system, what we would say is that resonance theory? I'll just say resonance predicts, um, radical character at Positions A and C. Right? Resonance predicts, uh, there's an s there. If you can't see it, predicts radical character at positions and see those are the positions that could react as radicals. Now let's go ahead and actually draw out the M o diagram and see if the M O diagram also predicts it. So, first off, how many atomic Orbital's do we have? Three. Right, Because we have three atoms that air conjugated. That means that I'm going to draw three energy states. So this is gonna be one to And three. Let me try toe. Make it a little more even. There we go. Okay, so we know this is gonna be side one site, too. Side three. And how maney, How many atoms? I'm sorry. How many electrons total are there? There are three. There's one electron from the radical A. And then there's one pie electron from B, and there's one pie electron from C. So one of these is a radical because it's not bound. It's not, Um, it's not resonating with another loan electrons. So it's called a radical but the other ones are called pie electrons because they're inside of a pi bon cool. Awesome. So we have those three single electrons. Now we have to draw our energy states. So I'm gonna try to do this quickly. And some of you may already have these memorized by now because we've done this a few times. But if not, that's fine. We're going to go through the rules again. So how do we predict where our lobes are? The phases? So remember the first one. Let's just draw them all with the dark facing down. Remember that your next rule says that you would then draw your first one the same in every single energy state. Remember that. The next rule says that you would flip the other one every time, flip, flip, and then we would increase the number of nodes. So we have zero nodes on the first one, and then one note on the second meaning that I should put a note right down the middle. And then for the last one, I should put a note here and a note here, which would be to lastly, we have one note that needs to be deleted. I'm sorry. One orbital is deleted because a node passes through it And there you go. Those are That's our M O diagram. Now we just fill it in with electrons. And what we would do is according to AFP, about principle. Start with Sy one and then Paul Exclusion says you can only put too. So we're gonna have to put another one up here. So what does this M o diagram tell us? What it tells us is that the radical is on Lee going to react in two places and not three. It's on Lee going to react at Orbital A and it orbital, see, But it cannot react orbital be because orbital B is a node. So by definition, mathematically, no electrons can react at that position because it can't have any electrons. Isn't that cool? So let's just go ahead and talk about M o theory. Actually, I'm gonna take myself out of the screen so that we have a little more space to right. So then what? We're gonna say m o theory. Theo re predicts that the radical can on Lee react at positions A and C, but not B. I'm just being extra clear there because that is a unique. That's like a unique learning that you see once you draw the molecular orbital diagram and really guys, when it comes down to it. Molecular orbital theory is the underlying theory that that provides us with the knowledge of reactivity, of lots of reactions. Resonance was one way to, um, to kind of it's a shorthand to draw it, but really, the truth theory lies in the M 03 So it's really cool that I'm getting to show this and getting to share this with you guys and hopefully help you understand it. Cool. So that's it for this video. Let's we want to the next one.

Hide transcripts