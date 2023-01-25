Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry5. ChiralityTest 3:Disubstituted Cycloalkanes
Problem 5c
For each compound, determine whether the molecule has an internal mirror plane of symmetry. If it does, draw the mirror plane on a three-dimensional drawing of the molecule. If the molecule does not have an internal mirror plane, determine whether the structure is chiral. a. Methane b. cis-1,2-dibromocyclobutane c. trans-1,2-dibromocyclobutane

3:52m

Master Three types of disubstituted cycloalkanes with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

03:52
Three types of disubstituted cycloalkanes
Johnny Betancourt
347
1
7
04:48
Cis-1,2-Disubstituted Cyclohexane:A controversial exception.
Johnny Betancourt
219
00:21
Is the following disubstituted cyclopentane chiral?
Johnny Betancourt
232
4
00:35
Is the following disubstituted cyclobutane chiral?
Johnny Betancourt
255
7
00:22
Is the following disubstituted cyclopropane chiral?
Johnny Betancourt
239
6
01:20
Is the following disubstituted cyclohexane chiral?
Johnny Betancourt
311
8
