For each compound, determine whether the molecule has an internal mirror plane of symmetry.
If it does, draw the mirror plane on a three-dimensional drawing of the molecule.
If the molecule does not have an internal mirror plane, determine whether the structure is chiral.
a. Methane
b. cis-1,2-dibromocyclobutane
c. trans-1,2-dibromocyclobutane
