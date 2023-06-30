Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry17. AromaticityAromatic Hydrocarbons
Following the instructions for drawing the energy levels of the molecular orbitals for the compounds , draw the energy levels of the molecular orbitals for the cycloheptatrienyl anion. For each compound, show the distribution of the p electrons. Which of the compounds are aromatic?

