Following the instructions for drawing the energy levels of the molecular orbitals for the compounds , draw the energy levels of the molecular orbitals for the cycloheptatrienyl cation. For each compound, show the distribution of the p electrons. Which of the compounds are aromatic?
Verified Solution
7m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Aromaticity of Hydrocarbons with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt