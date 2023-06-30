Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry6. Thermodynamics and KineticsEnergy Diagram
Problem 8a
Draw an approximate reaction-energy diagram showing the curves for the two possible pathways for ionic addition of HBr to 1-methylcyclohexene. (a) Formation of the major product, 1-bromo-1-methylcyclohexane, and ( b) formation of the minor product, 1-bromo-2-methylcyclohexane. Point out how these curves show that 1-bromo-1-methylcyclohexane should be formed faster.

