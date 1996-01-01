6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
(••) Draw a reaction coordinate diagram, making sure to label reactants (R), products (P), intermediates (I), transition states (‡), activation energies ( Eₐ) , and , ∆G° for each of the following. (a) an exothermic, one-step reaction
