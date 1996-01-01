What is each compound's systematic name?
e.
f.
Master How to find the root name for cycloalkanes with a bite sized video explanation from JohnnyStart learning
Draw all the isomers with molecular formula C6H12 that contain a cyclobutane ring.
Which of the following correctly names a ring with groups at carbons , , and , assuming the lowest possible set of locants is used?
Each of the following descriptions applies to more than one alkane. In each case, draw and name two structures that match the description.
c. a cis-diethylcyclohexane
d. a trans-dihalocyclopentane