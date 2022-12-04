Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry5. ChiralityEnantiomers vs. Diastereomers
Problem 5b
3,4-Dimethylpent-1-ene has the formula CH2=CH—CH(CH3)—CH(CH3)2. When pure (R)-3,4-dimethylpent-1-ene is treated with hydrogen over a platinum catalyst, the product is (S)-2,3-dimethylpentane. d. How useful is the (R) or (S) designation for predicting the sign of an optical rotation? Can you predict the sign of the rotation of the reactant? Of the product?

