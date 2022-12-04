3,4-Dimethylpent-1-ene has the formula CH2=CH—CH(CH3)—CH(CH3)2.
When pure (R)-3,4-dimethylpent-1-ene is treated with hydrogen over a platinum catalyst, the product is (S)-2,3-dimethylpentane.
d. How useful is the (R) or (S) designation for predicting the sign of an optical rotation?
Can you predict the sign of the rotation of the reactant? Of the product?
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
102
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Using chiral centers to predict types of stereoisomers. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt