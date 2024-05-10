16. Conjugated Systems
Conjugated Hydrohalogenation (1,2 vs 1,4 addition)
Problem 15-8d
When Br2 is added to buta-1,3-diene at -15 °C, the product mixture contains 60% of product A and 40% of product B. When the same reaction takes place at 60 °C, the product ratio is 10% A and 90% B.
(d) If you had a solution of pure A, and its temperature were raised to 60 °C, what would you expect to happen? Propose a mechanism to support your prediction.
