16. Conjugated Systems
Conjugated Hydrohalogenation (1,2 vs 1,4 addition)
Problem 15-7c
Propose a mechanism for each reaction, showing explicitly how the observed mixtures of products are formed.
(c) cyclopenta-1,3-diene + Br2 —> 3,4-dibromocyclopent-1-ene + 3,5-dibromocyclopent-1-ene
