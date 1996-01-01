An IR spectrum shows a strong, broad absorption around and a sharp absorption near . Which functional group is most likely present?
A
Carboxylic acid
B
Amine
C
Aldehyde
D
Alcohol
1
Identify the significance of the broad absorption around \$3300 - 3500\ \text{cm}^{-1}$. This region typically corresponds to O-H or N-H stretching vibrations, which are characteristic of alcohols, carboxylic acids, and amines.
Note that the absorption is described as 'strong' and 'broad'. A broad, strong peak in this region is often due to hydrogen bonding, which is especially prominent in carboxylic acids and alcohols.
Examine the sharp absorption near \$1700\ \text{cm}^{-1}$. This is characteristic of a carbonyl (C=O) stretch, which is found in aldehydes, ketones, carboxylic acids, and esters.
Combine the two observations: a broad O-H stretch and a sharp C=O stretch. This combination is distinctive of carboxylic acids, which have both an O-H group and a carbonyl group in the same molecule.
Conclude that the functional group most likely present is a carboxylic acid, because amines do not have a carbonyl stretch near \$1700\ \text{cm}^{-1}$, aldehydes have a carbonyl but not a broad O-H stretch, and alcohols have the broad O-H stretch but lack the carbonyl absorption.
