A common lab experiment is the dehydration of cyclohexanol
to cyclohexene.
(a) Explain how you could tell from the IR spectrum whether
your product was pure cyclohexene, pure cyclohexanol,
or a mixture of cyclohexene and cyclohexanol.
Give approximate frequencies for distinctive peaks.
(b) Explain why mass spectrometry might not be
a good way to distinguish cyclohexene from cyclohexanol.
