The infrared spectra for three compounds are provided. Each
compound has one or more of the following functional groups:
conjugated ketone, ester, amide, nitrile, and alkyne.
Determine the functional group(s) in each compound,
and assign the major peaks above 1600 cm-1.
< of IR spectra>
Verified Solution
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
83
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Common IR Frequencies with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt