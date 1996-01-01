15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Purpose of Analytical Techniques
Problem 8b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A student obtained two products from the reaction of 1,3-cyclohexadiene with Br2 (disregarding stereoisomers). His lab partner was surprised when he obtained only one product from the reaction of 1,3-cyclohexadiene with HBr (disregarding stereoisomers). Account for these results.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
36
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Reason for Analytical Methods with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice