12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Williamson Ether Synthesis
Problem 11.39
Predict the major products of the following reactions, including stereochemistry where appropriate.
(k) cyclopentanol + H2SO4/heat
(l) product from (k) + OsO4/H2O2, then HIO4
(m) sodium ethoxide + 1-bromobutane
