10. Addition Reactions
Halogenation
Problem 9.54
(•••) LOOKING AHEAD In Chapter 19, we discuss the reaction of enols with bromine. This reaction produces α -bromoketones in good yields. Suggest a mechanism for this reaction and justify its deviation from the dibromide product you might have expected.
<IMAGE>
