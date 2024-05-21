11. Radical Reactions
Free Radical Halogenation
Problem 4-22b
Alkoxy radicals (R—O•)
are generally more stable than alkyl
(R⋅)radicals.
1. Write an equation showing an alkyl free radical (from burning gasoline) abstracting a hydrogen atom from tert-butyl alcohol, (CH3)3COH.
2. Explain why tert-butyl alcohol works as an antiknock additive for gasoline
