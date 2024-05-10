When exactly 1 mole of methane is mixed with exactly 1 mole of chlorine and light is shone on the mixture, a ­chlorination reaction occurs.





The products are found to contain substantial amounts of di-, tri-, and tetrachloromethane, as well as ­unreacted methane.





b. How would you run this reaction to get a good conversion of methane to CH3Cl? Of methane to CCl4?