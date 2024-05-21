A student was about to turn in the products he had obtained from the reaction of HI with 3,3,3-trifluoropropene when he realized that the labels had fallen off his flasks and he did not know which label belonged to which flask. His friend reminded him of the rule that says the electrophile adds to the sp2 carbon bonded to the most hydrogens. In other words, he should label the flask containing the most product 1,1,1-trifluoro-2-iodopropane and label the flask containing the least amount of product 1,1,1-trifluoro-3-iodopropane. Should he follow his friend’s advice?