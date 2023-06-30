Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry26. Amino Acids, Peptides, and ProteinsProteins and Amino Acids
3:14 minutes
Problem 21d
After the polypeptide shown below was treated with maleic anhydride, it was hydrolyzed by trypsin. (After a polypeptide is treated with maleic anhy- dride, trypsin will cleave the polypeptide only on the C-side of arginine.) Gly-Ala-Asp-Ala-Leu-Pro-Gly-Ile-Leu-Val-Arg-Asp-Val-Gly-Lys-Val-Glu-Val-Phe-Glu-Ala-Gly- Arg-Ala-Glu-Phe-Lys-Glu-Pro-Arg-Leu-Val-Met-Lys-Val-Glu-Gly-Arg-Pro-Val-Gly-Ala-Gly-Leu-Trp a. After a polypeptide is treated with maleic anhydride, why does trypsin no longer cleave it on the C-side of lysine? b. How many fragments are obtained from the polypeptide?

