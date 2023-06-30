Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry26. Amino Acids, Peptides, and ProteinsProteins and Amino Acids
Problem 21c
Textbook Question

Reaction of a polypeptide with carboxypeptidase A releases Met. The polypeptide undergoes partial hydrolysis to give the following peptides. What is the sequence of the polypeptide? 1. Ser, Lys, Trp 2. Gly, His, Ala 3. Glu, Val, Ser 4. Leu, Glu, Ser 5. Met, Ala, Gly 6. Ser, Lys, Val 7. Glu, His 8. Leu, Lys, Trp 9. Lys, Ser 10. Glu, His, Val 11. Trp, Leu, Glu 12. Ala, Met

Verified Solution
