Reaction of a polypeptide with carboxypeptidase A releases Met. The polypeptide undergoes partial hydrolysis to give the following peptides.
What is the sequence of the polypeptide?
1. Ser, Lys, Trp
2. Gly, His, Ala
3. Glu, Val, Ser
4. Leu, Glu, Ser
5. Met, Ala, Gly
6. Ser, Lys, Val
7. Glu, His
8. Leu, Lys, Trp
9. Lys, Ser
10. Glu, His, Val
11. Trp, Leu, Glu
12. Ala, Met
