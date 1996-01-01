16. Conjugated Systems
Diels-Alder Reaction
Problem 22d
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Diene A participates in a fast and efficient Diels–Alder reaction with maleic anhydride, the powerful dienophile from Assessment 22.9. However, the related diene B does not undergo a Diels–Alder reaction. Why?
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
28
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master General Features with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice