16. Conjugated Systems
Diels-Alder Reaction
Problem 22c
(••••) While not covered explicitly in this chapter, the ene reaction occurs similarly to the Diels–Alder reaction but replaces the electrons from one bond in the diene with the electrons in a C―H bond. Draw the mechanism for the following reaction. [Number the carbons and draw in the hydrogens of the product. And, of course, make a note of bonds formed and bonds broken.]
