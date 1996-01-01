4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
A-Values
Problem 3b
Using the data obtained in Problem 81, calculate the percentage of molecules of trans-1,2-dimethylcyclohexane that will have both methyl groups in equatorial positions.
