Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cycloalkanes Cycloalkanes are saturated hydrocarbons that contain carbon atoms arranged in a ring structure. They are characterized by the general formula CnH2n, where 'n' is the number of carbon atoms. The stability and reactivity of cycloalkanes can vary based on their size and the presence of substituents, which influences their combustion properties. Recommended video: Guided course 01:11 01:11 How to find the root name for cycloalkanes

Combustion Reaction A combustion reaction is a chemical process in which a substance reacts rapidly with oxygen, producing heat and light. In organic chemistry, the combustion of hydrocarbons typically results in carbon dioxide and water as products. The amount of heat released during combustion, known as the heat of combustion, depends on the structure of the molecule and the number of carbon and hydrogen atoms present. Recommended video: Guided course 02:55 02:55 Heat of Combustion